Somalia confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus

By: Jama Farah  ,HornDiplomat Contributor

Somalia confirmed three more deaths from coronavirus in Mogadishu on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total fatalities to 5, according to the health ministry.

A ministry statement said 20 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections to 80, while 2 people have recovered from the disease.

“Number of COVID 19 deaths increased to 5 after 3 people passed away today. 20 new cases recorded. ” Said Ministry statement

