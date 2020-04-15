AfricaNewsSomaliSomalia Somalia confirms 3 more deaths from coronavirus April 15, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: Jama Farah ,HornDiplomat Contributor Somalia confirmed three more deaths from coronavirus in Mogadishu on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total fatalities to 5, according to the health ministry. A ministry statement said 20 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections to 80, while 2 people have recovered from the disease. “Number of COVID 19 deaths increased to 5 after 3 people passed away today. 20 new cases recorded. ” Said Ministry statement This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments