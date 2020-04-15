Djibouti Reduces Port Tariff by over 82% For Ethiopia’s Exports

Djibouti has announced 82.5% reductions in port tariffs for Ethiopia’s exports due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Port Djibouti currently accounts for more than 95% of Ethiopia’s imports and exports.

Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed appreciated the decision and extended gratitude to the President.

“Profound gratitude to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti for recognising a neighbour in need,” he said on twitter.

“With 82.5% reductions in port tariffs for exports at this critical time, the support is testimony to countering the effects of COVID19 through collective leadership,” he added.

