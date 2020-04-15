AfricaNewsDjiboutiEthiopia Djibouti Reduces Port Tariff by over 82% For Ethiopia’s Exports April 15, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Djibouti has announced 82.5% reductions in port tariffs for Ethiopia’s exports due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Port Djibouti currently accounts for more than 95% of Ethiopia’s imports and exports. Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed appreciated the decision and extended gratitude to the President. “Profound gratitude to President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti for recognising a neighbour in need,” he said on twitter. “With 82.5% reductions in port tariffs for exports at this critical time, the support is testimony to countering the effects of COVID19 through collective leadership,” he added. Source:fanabc Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments