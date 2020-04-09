Somaliland president calls to unite against COVID-19 pandemic

By: Mohamed Duale

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi alongside with the leaders of opposition parties and the parliament has called upon the public to unite against COVID-19 threat.

The President also applauds the Somaliland national health workers who are at frontline to combat COVID19. “We have an option to contain the pandemic COVID19 in our Country. The only option we have is to unite together as a nation and follow the precaution measures from National Preparedness Committee for COVID19 and the Ministry of health.”

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

