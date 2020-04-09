Djibouti confirms first COVID-19 related death

By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat contributor

The Ministry of Health in Djibouti on Thursday announced the country’s first COVID-19 related death.

In a press statement, the ministry said the country recorded its first COVID-19 related death, as well as five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Djibouti to 140.

“We conducted medical tests on 293 people in the last 24 hours, with five people testing positive for COVID-19,” said Salah Banoita Tourab, Djiboutian health minister in a press statement.

“We declare another three people who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalised have recovered,” said the minister.

This puts the total number of people in Djibouti who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to 28 so far.

Djibouti confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

Djibouti, which lies on a key location connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, hosts a number of foreign military bases.

