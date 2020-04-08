AfricaNewsEthiopia Ethiopia Declares State Of Emergency Over COVID19 April 8, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By:fana & Horndiplomat Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic. The move came as the number of COVID19 cases has shown a rapid increase in the country, according to a statement issued by the government. Ethiopia has so far registered 52 confirmed cases, with two deaths and four recoveries. Despite the various measures taken by the government, data shows a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections, the statement added. As part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus, schools and universities were closed and non-essential workers told to work from home. According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 1.4 million cases of coronavirus have been registered globally. More than 82,000 people have died and more than 300,000 have recovered from the virus. Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments