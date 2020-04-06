AfricaNewsDjibouti Djibouti’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 90 April 6, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter By: Mohamed Duale Djibouti’s Ministry of health reported new COVID19 cases including 25 related to an outbreak in Al-Rahma Hospital. The number of cases reached 90 confirmed Coronavirus disease cases. Djibouti ministry of health also confirmed that 9 patients have recovered from the disease in the country. On March 18, 2020, Djibouti Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa rose to 9,198 on Monday, a substantial increase from 8,736 a day earlier. This came in a coronavirus surveillance update issued by the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. COVID-19, according to the update, has spread to 51 of the 54 countries in Africa, the latest being South Sudan that confirmed its first case on Sunday. The number of deaths has also gone up to 414 on Monday, up from 399 the previous day. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020 Share this:TweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrTelegramPrintLike this:Like Loading... HornDiplomat -Comments