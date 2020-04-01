Somaliland Pardons 574 prisoners to help prevent coronavirus spread

Somaliland President Muse bihi Abdi has granted pardon to 574 Prisoners in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.
President Bihi has ordered that prisoners that have committed major crimes like trading illicit alcohol, piracy acts, terrorism acts, murder and rape won’t be pardoned.
On March 31, 2020, Somaliland minister of health of Somaliland, Omar Ali Abdilahi, has announced that a Chinese national that was living in the city of Berbera and Somaliland citizen that has recently returned from the UK have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus pandemic which causes COVID-19.
“We confirm the first two cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Somaliland as being one Somaliland National who came back from Britain and a Chinese citizen. The clinical status of the two patients remains stable, and we are closely monitoring their situation.”Said health Minister
On March 25, 2020, Somaliland closes all land borders and halts movements except Food commodities, fuel and Medicine amid fears of COVID-19.
