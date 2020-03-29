Somalia:Quarantined man in Puntland dies in suspected case of COVID-19

BY: Hiiraanonline
A man who was in quarantine in Garowe upon arrival from Ethiopia has passed on, authorities have said amid fears the patient may have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19.
Assistant Garowe General Hospital Director, Dr. Mohamud Abdirashid confirmed the death of the patient but did not link his death to the global pandemic.
Dr. Abdirashid said the hospital was awaiting test results to confirm if the patient had been infected.
VIDEO: .@MoH_Somalia, @WHOSom kindly confirm if this case is authentic. An individual in isolation has died of #COVIDー19 related symptoms in #Garowe, #Puntland. #Somalia pic.twitter.com/yOgzGruN2o
— Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) March 29, 2020