Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea Confirm new cases of COVID19

Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea on Friday confirmed new cases of the coronavirus.

Somalia Ministry of Health confirmed the third case of Coronavirus disease 2019 ( #COVID19 ). The affected person is UN commercial contractor engaged by the United Nations has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The UN contractor has been in quarantine for eight days prior to diagnosis and medical professionals are interviewing the individual to trace contact with the individual.according to UNSOM

According to Addisstandard, the following is a report on the four new cases in Ethiopia.

Patient 1: A 72 years old Male Mauritian who resides in Addis Abeba and a travel history from Brazzaville, Congo on March 14, 2020. The patient went to the health facility on March 22, 2020, when he felt the symptoms of COVID-19 and the health facility reported to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute and the laboratory result confirmed positive for COVID-19. The patient is under medical treatment in the designated treatment center. Six people who had contact with the patient are under follow up and further contact tracing is ongoing.

Patient 2: A 61 years old male Ethiopian who resides in Adama [city, in Oromia regional state] with no travel history abroad. However, as reported by the patient, he had a contact with a foreigner due to his job nature. The onset of symptoms started on March 18. After the patient admitted to health facility in isolation center on March, 26, sample collected and tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is under medical treatment in the designated treatment center. Twenty-four people who had contact with the patient are under follow up and further contact tracing is ongoing.

Patient 3: A 28 years old female Ethiopian. Travel history to Israel on March 21st and tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is under medical treatment in the designated treatment center. Seven people who had contact with the patient are under follow up and further contact tracing is ongoing.

Patient 4: A 24 years old Female Ethiopian with no travel history from abroad. Admitted in the health facility on March 26th and tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is under medical treatment in the designated treatment centre.

So far the Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted 718 laboratory tests, 33 samples are done in the last 24 hours (March 26 2020, 7:00 am till March 27 2020, 7:00 am)

According to Eritrea Ministry of Health: Public Announcement No. 5

Two other passengers who returned home with Air Arabia Airlines on Monday 23 March tested positive, bringing the total number of patients in the country diagnosed with COVID-19 to six. All the patients are receiving necessary treatment and their condition remains satisfactory. As underlined in previous weeks, the Government of Eritrea has been, and continues to take, several important measures to contain and fully stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. In this respect, the MoH issues the following additional guidelines today: 1. All institutions of learning – from Kindergarten to Colleges – will be closed starting tomorrow, 27 March 2020. 2. All public transport vehicles – buses, minibuses and taxis – in all the cities will stop services from 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, March 27th. Use of trucks for public transport is illicit and punishable by law. 3. With the exception of those who may be granted special permit by the competent authority in urgent circumstances, all public transport services from one Region to another, or from one city to another, will likewise be stopped from 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, 27 March 2020. 4. These guidelines will remain effective until further notice. 5. Although all Government institutions play a significant role in the effective implementation of the current and previous guidelines, it is nonetheless incumbent on every citizen to act with due diligence and responsibility to ensure his/her own good health and safety as well as those of his/her family. 6. The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor developments and trends regarding COVID-19 and issue, as necessary, further information and guidelines.

Ministry of Health, Asmara,26 March 2020

