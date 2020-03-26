Somaliland:DP World Berbera orders eight RTGs from Liebherr

Liebherr Container Cranes has signed a contract to supply eight rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes for DP World’s terminal in Berbera, Somaliland.
According to Container Management (cm) , The high performance, variable speed diesel RTGs are due to be ready for operation before the end of 2020 and are six containers plus a truck lane wide, able to stack one over five containers high.
Supplied with DGPS auto steering and stack profiling, the machines also incorporates Liebherr’s unique eight rope reeving no-sway-system, Liebherr drive systems and simultaneous drive motion.
Gantry cameras as well as a laser anti-collision system have been utilised with the aim to bring safety enhancements to operations.
The machines were designed using European components specified for maximum loading conditions, significantly enhancing component life.
Remote maintenance and Liebherr’s custom diagnostics and maintenance software, DiaMon3D, lower maintenance costs.
The variable speed diesel engine also helps to reduce running costs and, according to Liebherr, will significantly reduce emissions.
DP World Berbera already operates three Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour cranes, which went into service in early 2019.
The new cranes are part of a phased expansion of the port, with phase one including a new 400 m quay and a 250,000 sq m yard extension.