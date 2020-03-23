Ethiopia closes all its borders to prevent COVID-19 spread

Ethiopia closed all its borders to prevent the spread of COVID19, state TV quoted Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as saying.
According to Addisstandard, This is besides the 14-day mandatory quarantine for air travelers arriving in Ethiopia effective today. The government has also allocated 5 billion Ethiopia birr to combat the spread.
Addisstandard Added “Two key points from PM Abiy’s meeting with heads of the security on COVID19:
Government institutions to facilitate working from home options on a case by case bases for some employees.
ENDF to halt the mov’t of people along all borders, with the exception of incoming essential goods.
