Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases as COVID-19

Eritrea has confirmed its first coronavirus case, in a traveler arriving from Norway, its information minister said on Saturday.
“The Ministry of Health announced this evening the first confirmed case of a coronavirus patient who arrived at Asmara International Airport from Norway with Fly Dubai at 7:00 a.m,” Yemane Meskel said on Twitter.
He added that the 39-year-old was an Eritrean national with permanent residence in Norway and was undergoing treatment.
Meanwhile,Uganda’s first case was announced early on Sunday by Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng. She said the man flew in to the country from Dubai on Saturday and was in stable condition.
More than 1,000 cases have now been reported across Africa, according to the World Health Organisation.
There are concerns that the continent will not be able to handle a surge in cases without the depth of medical facilities available in more developed economies.