UAE to suspend entry for residency visa holders for 2 weeks

All valid holders of UAE residency visas will not be allowed to enter the country for the next two weeks, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The UAE will enforce the suspension from 12 noon today (Thursday) as part of its growing measures to halt the spread of Covid-19.
In a statement on news agency WAM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the development comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those affected by the decision.
The ministry said that those who are currently in their home country should contact the local UAE diplomatic mission for all necessary support and to streamline their return back to the UAE.
For those currently out of the country on business, they are asked to contact their employers in the UAE, as Emirati diplomatic missions in their host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.
If currently on holiday, people are asked to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in their respective host countries for all necessary support to facilitate their return back to the UAE.
The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has urged the families and kins of those affected by the decision to get in touch with the ICA via the following contact numbers to get updated on all the measures they have to pursue: -Fax: 025543883; -Mobile: 0501066099; Landline 02 3128867- 02 3128865; Email: Operation@ica.gov.ae
Labour permits
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits, including for drivers and domestic workers, effective Thursday, March 19, until further notice. The decision exempts intra-corporate transfer and Expo 2020 Dubai permits.
The ministry said the move has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.