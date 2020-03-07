Somaliland Parliament approves amendment of Telecommunication Law

By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat Contributor based in Nairobi
Somaliland House of Representatives has amended the Somaliland Telecommunication Law, the amendment dropped the Fiber Optic Quota of Somcable Company.
68 MPs voted in favor of the amendment, while only one MP rejected it and the Chairman did not vote.
After the Parliament vote, Somaliland largest Telecommunication companies Somtel and Telesom have welcomed the amendment of the Parliament.
“We warmly welcome and congratulate the parliament for the amendment of the telecommunications law, which is in line with the Somaliland constitution and also reflects the principles of free-market,” said a statement by telecommunication companies
Telesom and Somtel
On October 27, 2018, Djibouti Telecom, Somtel and TE SubCom have partnered to set up a submarine cable system to link the East African coastline. The 5,400-kilometer cable system dubbed the Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1(DARE1) will link Djibouti, Mogadishu, Mombasa and other major coastal towns in the region, will deliver a capacity of up to 30 terabits per second.
TE SubCom, who will be the main supplier is an industry pioneer in undersea communications technology and marine serv.
On February 9, 2016, Omantel, the national operator of Oman and the leading wholesale carrier in the Middle East, today announced the signing of the supply agreement with Xtera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCOM), a leading provider of high-capacity, cost-effective optical transport solutions, for building yet another unique submarine cable to strengthen its position in the region and beyond. The new cable will be built in partnership with Ethio Telecom, Golis Telecom and Telesom Company and will be a direct highway from Salalah in Oman to Bosaso in Puntland and Berbera in Somaliland, with a terrestrial extension to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.