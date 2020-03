By: FANABC

The Addis Ababa Police Commission is investigating the cause of a dispute that left three people dead in Addis Ababa Bole sub-city this morning.

The Commission said three security guards of Enat Bank’s Dr Jenber Tefrea branch, aged between 30 and 35, were killed in the dispute occurred at 10 am this morning.

According to the Commission, one of the security guards killed his two colleagues and then took his own life.

The cause of the dispute is not known yet, the Commission added.

Like this: Like Loading...

HornDiplomat -Comments