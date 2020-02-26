Somaliland Warns International Partners against any intention that violates its sovereignty

By:MoDualeh
Somaliland warns International partners against any intention that violates Somaliland's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Government of Somaliland has reacted the recent joint press statement on 25 February 2020 on Somalia’s electoral law by its international partners.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland, in light of a recent joint press statement in January 28, 2020,25 February 2020 on Somalia’s electoral law by its international partners, would like to caution the international community against any interventions in the region that risk compromising Somaliland’s hard-earned, lawful and legitimate sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.”Statement says
