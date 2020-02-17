Ethiopia, UAE Express Keenness To Strengthen Ties

By: FANABC & HORNDIPLOMAT

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed held discussion with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces.

During the meeting which took place yesterday in the nation’s capital, Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed various areas of cooperation between the two countries.

They also exchanged opportunities to strengthen ties further in a bid to best serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples, according to WAM.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince expressed their satisfaction with the progress and development the two countries have witnessed via their mutual relations.

The two also underscored their keenness to further consolidate ties and expand upon them further.

The two sides also discussed views on regional and international developments along with a number of issues of mutual concern.

Completing the UAE visit, Prime Minister Dr Abiy returned home with about 137 Ethiopian immigrants who decided to return to their country

