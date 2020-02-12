Somaliland President meets IGAD Special Envoy for Somalia and Red Sea

By: Mohamed Duale
Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi Met with IGAD Special Envoy for Somalia and the Red Sea Dr Mohammed Ali Guyo in Addis Ababa.
Nuur Mohamud Sheekh senior Political Officer. IGAD Special Mission to the Red Sea, confirmed to HornDiplomat the meeting and the range issues to discuss.
“Held fruitful discussion with H.E Musa Bihi, President of Somaliland on a range of issues, including cessation of hostilities in Tukaraq & situation in Sool and Sanag. Amb Guyo encouraged Pres Bihi to forge partnership for peace & dialogue with the Fed Gov’t of Somalia.”Said Nuur Mohamud
On February 11, Presidents of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi and Somalia Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo met Ethiopia for first-ever high-level direct face-to-face meeting reportedly brokered by Ethiopian Prime minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.
