Somaliland President receives warm welcome in Addis Ababa

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, and his delegation arrived at Addis ababa the Capital City of Ethiopia and warmly welcomed by Dr. Aklilu haile Mechael, Ethiopia’s State Minister of foreign affairs.
The summit is being held with the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”
Sources indicate the President of Somaliland Muse Bihi expected to hold talks at the sideline of the Adis Ababa AU Summit with a number of African leaders including Uhuru Kenyatta and presidents of Guinea and Ghana.
