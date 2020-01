By:Jama Farah Horndiplomat contributor

Head of the British Office in Hargeisa Stuart Brown and Lt Col Huan Davies, newly British appointed Defence Attaché for Somaliland meets with Somaliland Minister of Defence Abdiqani Mohamoud Ateye and Chief of Staff major general Nouh Ismail tani.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the UK’s long-standing support to the security sector in Somaliland and the future cooperation between Somaliland and Uk.

On the other hand, The Somaliland officials have appreciated ukai d s uppo rt for de fence sector delivered by Axiom and British office in Hargeisa.



Axiom International implementing a capacity building programme in Somaliland on behalf of the UK Government. Ultimately the objective is to increase stability and security in Somaliland. © Horn Diplomat 2019

