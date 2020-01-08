UAE welcomes The establishment of Red Sea, Gulf of Aden council

The UAE has welcomed the establishment of the Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which was announced in Riyadh during a meeting of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Eritrea, Egypt, Yemen, and Jordan.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement that it commends the establishment of the Council, which comes against the backdrop of various challenges that the region is facing, stressing its continuous support for efforts to enhance prospects for cooperation and coordination between member states.
Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its support for the Council, which aims to strengthen cooperation and joint action and increase the ability of Red Sea states to counter any threats.
The Ministry pointed out that the establishment of the Council in Riyadh solidifies the Kingdom’s leading role in the region and comes within the framework of serving security, political, and economic interests worldwide and securing international maritime navigation in this strategic waterway.