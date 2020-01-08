Addis Ababa hosts final round of talks on Nile dam issue

He expressed his hope that the meeting would conduct thorough discussion on the pending technical issues of the filling and operation of the GERD on the basis of the cardinal principle of equitable and reasonable use and causing no significant harm.

He further noted that the discussion will be conducted on the spirit of cooperation and goodwill to bring to conclude the process and bring good news to the people of the three countries.

The water affairs ministers of Egypt and Sudan on their part expressed their hope that the discussion will be held in a cooperative manner and reach a common consensus.

The representatives of the government of the USA and the World Bank are attending the meeting as observers.