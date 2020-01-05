Somaliland: 17 conainers with appliances for construction of culverts arrive

By M.A. Egge

17 containers holding direly needed culvert construction facilities meant for water-way transvers drainages for the Burao-Erigavo roads have reached the port of Berbera.

While disclosing the fact the Transport and Roads Development Minister Hon. Abdillahi Abokor Osman said that there were 163 seasonal rivers or streams that dotted the Erigavo-Burao road that needs proper culverts to tame the water currents.

Flanked by Finance Minister Hon. Dr. Sa’ad Ali Shire, Hon. Abokor noted that the said road was more than twice the distance of Berbera – Hargeisa highway with 58 water current points crossing the road.

The minister revealed that the culvert facilities worth 983,000 US Dollars were purchased from South Africa hence more containers were on their way.

Hon. Sa’ad acknowledged the need of the facilities in the roads constructions noting that their imperativeness would help save the constructed roads from un-due perils due to flash floods.

The Port Manager who was at hand to conduct the tour of the cabinet ministers at the harbor pledged that they would expedite expreessly the handling of the forthcoming containers once they hit the port.

The duo who was accompanied by the Education director-general.

Earlier on they inspected the site of the ongoing construction of the new port being put up near the old one.

