Ethiopia Launches Electronic Single Window project

Ethiopia today launched electronic single window (eSW) project, a one-stop service system, in a ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s office.
Ministers, Ambassadors, heads of different institutions and invited guests, including Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, attended the launching ceremony.
The Prime Minister on the occasion said the new system would facilitate ease of doing business in Ethiopia, which is part of the country’s homegrown economic reform agenda.
“We can’t achieve prosperity if we are incapable to come up with new ideas and create favourable environment for the private sector,” the Prime Minister indicated.
The new system would also help to reduce theft, he added.
The Premier’s remarks at the event also touched on the new revised draft excise tax bill.
He said the revenue generated from the excise taxes on tobacco and drinks will be channelled to the health sector to prevent and control non-communicable diseases
Adanech Abebe, Minister of Revenues, said many countries use the system to increase their trade competitiveness.
The system would help to facilitate trade as well as provide efficient and fast services to clients, she added.
The project connects 16 regulatory agencies and enables traders to process all documentation relating to import and export through a single electronic submission.
By creating a paperless environment, eliminating uncoordinated, multiple physical inspection, and repetitive documentary submission, it will reduce clearance time for 44 days 13 days and eventually to 3 days.
The eSW will also improve transparency; reduce corruption by minimizing the opportunities for physical interaction.