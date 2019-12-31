A top musician from Somaliland was on Monday forced to apologise on Live tv over controversial remarks he made hours after deadly Mogadishu Attack.
Mohamed Sa’ed Abdi aka BK attracted public ire Sunday during a performance in the London when he said peace call only be realised in Mogadishu ‘if you let Somaliland get its recognition’.
The singer alleged that ‘bombs in Mogadishu’ will end when Somaliland is recognized as an independent state. His remarks attracted anger and rebuke with Somalis online condemning him.
Instead of saying his prayers and sending condolences to those affected in Mogadishu, BK is bringing in the issue of Somaliland, one tweeter said.
Some even filed petitions for his UK visa to be revoked. Following the public uproar and disapproval, BK made a public apology Monday night in a TV interview. But in his apology, BK said his statements were misrepresented.
“I extend my condolences to the relatives of victims of the blast. Misrepresentation is worse than sorcery. I said good words and extended condolences but some people took advance advantage and misinterpreted. My fans and Somali people I love you, I apologise you about what happened, I apologise those who misunderstood my words,” the singer said.