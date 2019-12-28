Over 60+ killed in an attack in Somalia capital Mogadishu

By: Mohammed Dhaysane, Horndiplomat correspondent in Mogadishu

At least 61 people including Civilians and Soldiers have been killed over 50 others wounded when a suicide car Bomb blast was targeted in a security checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday morning rush hour.

The attack is the deadliest attack in the capital, dead counting is still going on

The Mayor of Mogadishu Omar Filish confirmed the attack and said that the attack was catastrophic and tragic and killed many people but didn’t say any numbers.

“More than 61 killed and 50 injured today an explosion in Mogadishu!” Abdulkadir Adan, Chairman and founder of Amin Ambulance service in Mogadishu said in a statement posted on Twitter after the attack.

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar confirmed the attack to Horndiplomat over the phone.

“Soldiers, Civilians and Students among those killed in the attack and the casualties are expected to rise,” Mukhtar said.

Local media reporting that more than 80 people were killed and over 100 others wounded in Saturday’s Suicide car Bomb blast.

