By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat contributor
a large delegation from Ethiopia’s regional states Oromia and Somali arrived in Somaliland to attend industrial production fair.
The Somaliland representatives to Ethiopia Yusuf Mohamed gullied has welcomed the Oromia delegation to Somaliland and had told that the goal behind their visit.
“The Oromia delegation has attended Somaliland’s industrial expo to promote the economic integration between the two countries and the delegation will also visit the port of Berbera to inspect the port operations,” said Yusuf gullied Somaliland representatives to Ethiopia
The Oromia delegation led by Chaltu sani head of Oromia Revenues Authority accompanied by several ministers that to attend the somaliland’s industrial expo.
“Somaliland is our second home. I feel that I am at home. Thank you for the cordial reception.” said Chaltu sani head of Oromia Revenues Authority
Chaltu sani added
“We’ve strong ties between our two people’s and we talk together to enhance economic integration between us.”
Oromia delegation
1:Chaltu sani. head of Oromia Revenues Authority
2. Dhaba Dabale minister of agriculture
3. Amin Jundi senior president advisor
4. Tarekegn Bululta Godana chairman of Oromia Corporation Agency
5. Dhange Boru. Minister og trade and industry
6. Hailu jalde chairman of Oromia investment commission
7. Oumer Wabe Gemeda. CEO of Oromiya coffee farmer union
8. Mohammed Abdusemed Yusuf. CEO Afran Qalo farmer union
9. Birhanu Hailu Bikila (journalist)
10. Tefera Wako Guye (journalist)
11.Ali Hussein Mohamed businessman
12.Ali Arif Abdulhab businessman
Meanwhile, Somaliland Minister of Investment Promotion welcomed a large delegation from Somali state led by trade and industry Minister who will participate in the Somaliland industrial production fair in Hargeisa
Today I welcomed a delegation from Somali region in Ethiopia at Wajaale led by Minister of trade and industry, who will participate the Somaliland industrial production fair in Hargiesa #Somaliland #Jigjiga pic.twitter.com/uzRm1ucHPV
— Mohamed Ahmed (Awad) (@CAWADAYN) December 24, 2019