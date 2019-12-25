Ethiopia’s Somali and Oromia regional states delegation visit Somaliland

By: Jama Farah, Horndiplomat contributor

a large delegation from Ethiopia’s regional states Oromia and Somali arrived in Somaliland to attend industrial production fair.

The Somaliland representatives to Ethiopia Yusuf Mohamed gullied has welcomed the Oromia delegation to Somaliland and had told that the goal behind their visit.

“The Oromia delegation has attended Somaliland’s industrial expo to promote the economic integration between the two countries and  the delegation will also visit the port of Berbera to inspect the port operations,” said Yusuf gullied Somaliland representatives to Ethiopia

The Oromia delegation led by Chaltu sani head of Oromia Revenues Authority accompanied by several ministers that to attend the somaliland’s industrial expo.

“Somaliland is our second home. I feel that I am at home. Thank you for the cordial reception.” said Chaltu sani head of Oromia Revenues Authority

Chaltu sani added

“We’ve strong ties between our two people’s and we talk together to enhance economic integration between us.”

Ethiopia's Somali and Oromia regional ministers visits Somaliland

Oromia delegation

1:Chaltu sani. head of Oromia Revenues Authority
2. Dhaba Dabale minister of agriculture
3. Amin Jundi senior president advisor
4. Tarekegn Bululta Godana chairman of Oromia Corporation Agency
5. Dhange Boru. Minister og trade and industry
6. Hailu jalde chairman of Oromia investment commission
7. Oumer Wabe Gemeda. CEO of Oromiya coffee farmer union
8. Mohammed Abdusemed Yusuf. CEO Afran Qalo farmer union
9. Birhanu Hailu Bikila (journalist)
10. Tefera Wako Guye (journalist)
11.Ali Hussein Mohamed businessman
12.Ali Arif Abdulhab businessman

Meanwhile, Somaliland Minister of Investment Promotion welcomed a large delegation from Somali state led by trade and industry Minister who will participate in the Somaliland industrial production fair in Hargeisa

Minister of trade of Somali regional state Bashir Shafi Omer accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Hassan Ali Farah and Dr Hassan Abdillahi Bade, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce of Somali regional state of Ethiopia.

Ethio-Somaliland ties

Ethiopia is Somaliland’s key ally in the horn of Africa. The two countries have partnered with the DP World and the government of the United Arab Emirates to rebuild the port of Berbera which plays a key role in the maritime connections between the horn and the middle east.

Ethiopia owns 19 per cent shares of the Berbera Port, Somaliland has 30 per cent while DP World enjoys a 51 per cent stake.

The UAE and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Construction company are also building a 250-kilometre dual carriageway between the city of Berbera and the Ethiopian border town of Togochale.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

