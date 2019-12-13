Norway Agrees To Collaborate On Rebuilding Ethiopian Navy

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed met his Norwegian counterpart Prime Minister Erna Solberg in a bilateral meeting today.
The two discussed various issues including Ethiopia’s efforts in building a democracy and strengthening the momentum began, according to office of the Prime Minister.
They agreed to collaborate on rebuilding the Ethiopian Navy through the provision of capacity building support; exchanges and learning for Ethiopian women leaders on political leadership and on Ethiopia’s aspiration of a green legacy.
In addition the two also deliberated upon regional peace and stability.
As part of the Nobel tradition, Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed also held meetings with the President of the Norwegian Parliament, Ms Tone Trøen and the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, led by Ms Anniken Huitfeldt.
The discussions focused on political, economic and social developments in Ethiopia.